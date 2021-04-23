How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

San Francisco and Miami will play on Friday. Sandy Alcantara (0-1, 3.28 ERA, .89 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) goes to the mound for the Marlins, while Alex Wood (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) pitches for the Giants.

The Giants are 6-1 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 26 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Evan Longoria leads the club with four while slugging .582.

The Marlins are 4-3 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. with an average of .320.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-0. Aaron Sanchez earned his first victory and Darin Ruf went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Dan Castano took his first loss for Miami.