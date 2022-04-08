How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Opening Day Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Marlins visit the Giants in season opener

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0); Giants: Logan Webb (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins for the season opener.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants pitching staff had a collective 3.24 ERA last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 25-56 in road games last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Giants: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (finger)

Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)