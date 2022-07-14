How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Brewers to start 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (49-40, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-42, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .89 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Giants -105; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a four-game series.

San Francisco has a 23-21 record in home games and a 45-42 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 28-21 on the road and 49-40 overall. The Brewers have a 29-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 13 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .254 for the Giants. Austin Slater is 11-for-26 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has a .256 batting average to rank fifth on the Brewers, and has 12 doubles and nine home runs. Jace Peterson is 9-for-27 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)