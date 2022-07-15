How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Brewers play the Giants with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (50-40, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-43, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (6-7, 4.43 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Giants +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the San Francisco Giants leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco has a 23-22 record in home games and a 45-43 record overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .398.

Milwaukee is 50-40 overall and 29-21 on the road. The Brewers have gone 34-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-32 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .250 for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (calf), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)