MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

When: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In the Bay Area, San Francisco, and most of the West Coast, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Slater leads Giants against the Brewers after 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (50-41, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-43, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Brewers +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Austin Slater’s four-hit game on Friday.

San Francisco has a 24-22 record at home and a 46-43 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 29-22 record in road games and a 50-41 record overall. The Brewers have a 27-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 17 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .253 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 7-for-25 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has a .258 batting average to rank fifth on the Brewers, and has 13 doubles and nine home runs. Willy Adames is 8-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (calf), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)