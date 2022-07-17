MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants play the Brewers leading series 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers (50-42, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-43, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (8-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -176, Brewers +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Francisco is 25-22 at home and 47-43 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 50-42 record overall and a 29-23 record in road games. Brewers hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 17 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .253 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-28 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 18 home runs while slugging .465. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .239 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Mauricio Llovera: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)