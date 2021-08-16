How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets



PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (11-5, 2.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -185, Mets +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and New York will play on Monday.

The Giants are 40-18 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .247 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .331.

The Mets are 23-35 on the road. New York is slugging .380 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.