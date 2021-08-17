How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (8-11, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (6-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -157, Mets +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and New York will play on Tuesday.

The Giants are 41-18 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .416.

The Mets are 23-36 on the road. New York has a collective .235 this season, led by Dominic Smith with an average of .251.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-5. Kevin Gausman secured his 12th victory and Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for San Francisco. Miguel Castro took his fourth loss for New York.