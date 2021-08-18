How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -149, Mets +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and New York will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 42-18 in home games in 2020. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Mets are 23-37 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .253.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Logan Webb earned his seventh victory and Tommy La Stella went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Marcus Stroman registered his 12th loss for New York.