How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Bay Area.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Davis leads Mets against the Giants after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (29-15, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-19, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -131, Mets +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after J.D. Davis’ four-hit game on Monday.

San Francisco has an 11-11 record in home games and a 22-19 record overall. The Giants have a 13-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 29-15 record overall and a 13-8 record at home. The Mets have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mets are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with seven home runs while slugging .479. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-29 with six doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 11 home runs, 14 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .288 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-42 with two doubles, two triples and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .235 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Mets: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)