MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Mets take on the Giants after Escobar's 4-hit game

New York Mets (29-16, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (23-19, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Giants: Jakob Junis (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the Giants on Tuesday.

San Francisco is 23-19 overall and 12-11 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

New York has a 16-8 record in road games and a 29-16 record overall. The Mets are 10-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Mets are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has three doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBI for the Giants. Curt Casali is 3-for-10 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has seven doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .282 for the Mets. Mark Canha is 9-for-32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.98 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Mets: 6-4, .301 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)