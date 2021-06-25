MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -100, Athletics -116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Kevin Gausman. Gausman threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Giants are 24-10 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit an MLB-leading 111 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads them with 16 homers.

The Athletics are 21-13 in road games. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with an OBP of .379.