MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (6-3, 4.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -120, Athletics +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Johnny Cueto. Cueto threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Oakland.

The Giants are 25-10 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .320, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

The Athletics are 21-14 in road games. Oakland has hit 98 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Matt Olson leads them with 20, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-0. Johnny Cueto recorded his sixth victory and Curt Casali went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Sean Manaea registered his fourth loss for Oakland.