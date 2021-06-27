How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (5-7, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Giants: Sammy Long (1-0, 4.20 ERA, .87 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -137, Athletics +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Oakland will square off on Sunday.

The Giants are 26-10 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 114 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 16 while slugging .525 with 28 extra-base hits.

The Athletics are 21-15 on the road. Oakland has slugged .411 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .588 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Jake McGee earned his third victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Burch Smith registered his first loss for Oakland.