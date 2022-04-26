 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Athletics visit the Giants to open 2-game series

Oakland Athletics (9-8, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-5, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-2, 1.17 ERA, .98 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .82 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -273, Athletics +225; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics to start a two-game series.

San Francisco has a 12-5 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Giants have gone 7-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 4-3 record at home and a 9-8 record overall. The Athletics have hit 15 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores ranks fifth on the Giants with a .268 batting average, and has four doubles, a home run, five walks and eight RBI. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has seven doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 10-for-32 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .195 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

