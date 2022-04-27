How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

Oakland Athletics (9-9, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-5, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland has a 9-9 record overall and a 4-3 record in home games. The Athletics have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with eight extra base hits (two doubles and six home runs). Austin Slater is 5-for-15 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with three home runs while slugging .493. Sheldon Neuse is 12-for-34 with a double and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .192 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)