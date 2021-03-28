 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics on March 28, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics

In Northern California, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.  You can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy