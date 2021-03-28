Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics on March 28, 2021 Live Online
On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics
- When: Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Northern California, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•