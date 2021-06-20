How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock Originals

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock

In San Francisco and Philadelphia, the game is streaming on Peacock, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock. If you live outside of those two markets, you will be able to stream it on Peacock nationwide as well.

The weekend series on Peacock combines the announcing teams on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jon Miller (Giants) will serve as play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts Mike Krukow (Giants), John Kruk (Phillies), and Jimmy Rollins (Phillies) live from Oracle Park. The live coverage will also include special features and guest contributors. Additionally, Peacock will deliver comprehensive pregame coverage leading up to each game.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Giants: Sammy Long (0-0, 5.00 ERA, .89 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -129, Phillies +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to play the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Giants are 23-10 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has slugged .429, good for second in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Phillies are 13-22 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an average of .278.

The Phillies won the last meeting 13-6. Ranger Suarez earned his third victory and Rhys Hoskins went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBI for Philadelphia. Jarlin Garcia took his second loss for San Francisco.

