How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Francisco, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants take home losing streak into matchup against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (73-58, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-68, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -110, Giants -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a five-game home slide.

San Francisco is 61-68 overall and 34-32 in home games. The Giants are 38-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 34-28 record on the road and a 73-58 record overall. The Phillies have hit 164 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 9-for-24 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 78 RBI while hitting .214 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 12-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (finger), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (toe), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)