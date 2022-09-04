How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants try to sweep series against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (73-60, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-68, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-7, 3.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -126, Phillies +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Giants will sweep the series with a win.

San Francisco has gone 36-32 at home and 63-68 overall. The Giants have a 29-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia is 73-60 overall and 34-30 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Giants are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 21 home runs while slugging .525. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-36 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs while hitting .215 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 8-for-29 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .283 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)