How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -183, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Pittsburgh will play on Friday.

The Giants are 30-13 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .435 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 15-34 away from home. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .386.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-1. Alex Wood earned his fifth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Mitch Keller registered his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.