MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.12 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-3, 1.84 ERA, .84 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +224; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Giants are 30-14 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is averaging 4.7 RBI per game this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 58 total runs batted in.

The Pirates have gone 16-34 away from home. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .306, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .384.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-4. Chris Stratton recorded his third victory and Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Dominic Leone took his first loss for San Francisco.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

