MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels
On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.12 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-3, 1.84 ERA, .84 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)
LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +224; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
The Giants are 30-14 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is averaging 4.7 RBI per game this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 58 total runs batted in.
The Pirates have gone 16-34 away from home. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .306, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .384.
The Pirates won the last meeting 6-4. Chris Stratton recorded his third victory and Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Dominic Leone took his first loss for San Francisco.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•