How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-9, 4.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (8-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)
LINE: Giants -177, Pirates +153; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Pittsburgh will meet on Sunday.
The Giants are 30-15 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.
The Pirates have gone 17-34 away from home. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 82 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 18 homers.
The Pirates won the last meeting 10-2. Wil Crowe earned his second victory and Gregory Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Pittsburgh. Kevin Gausman took his fourth loss for San Francisco.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•