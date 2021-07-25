How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-9, 4.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (8-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -177, Pirates +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Pittsburgh will meet on Sunday.

The Giants are 30-15 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Pirates have gone 17-34 away from home. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 82 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 18 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 10-2. Wil Crowe earned his second victory and Gregory Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Pittsburgh. Kevin Gausman took his fourth loss for San Francisco.