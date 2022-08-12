 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to stop home slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 5.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (10-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +221; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end their four-game home slide with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

San Francisco has a 54-57 record overall and a 29-27 record in home games. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.98.

Pittsburgh has a 21-38 record on the road and a 45-67 record overall. The Pirates have gone 30-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with 30 extra base hits (13 doubles and 17 home runs). J.D. Davis is 8-for-24 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 13 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 35 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 7-for-32 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joey Bart: day-to-day (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

