MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (55-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Beede (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (10-5, 3.17 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -240, Pirates +200; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

San Francisco has gone 30-27 in home games and 55-57 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 45-68 overall and 21-39 in road games. The Pirates rank ninth in the NL with 113 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 20 doubles and 16 home runs for the Giants. Joey Bart is 9-for-23 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 16 home runs, 41 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .253 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-34 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joey Bart: day-to-day (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)