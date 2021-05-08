How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Nationally, the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but it will be blacked out in San Francisco, San Diego, and the surrounding areas.

San Francisco and San Diego will play on Saturday. Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-3, 2.65 ERA, .74 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) and Giants: Kevin Gausman (2-0, 2.04 ERA, .88 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Giants are 10-6 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 43 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Buster Posey leads the club with eight, averaging one every 9.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 11-9 against division opponents. San Diego is slugging .355 as a unit. Trent Grisham leads the team with a slugging percentage of .533.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Camilo Doval earned his first victory and Austin Slater went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Keone Kela registered his second loss for San Diego.