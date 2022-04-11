How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Padres to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (3-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-1)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (0-0); Giants: Alex Wood (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -147, Padres +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants averaged 8.4 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 34-47 in road games a season ago. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)