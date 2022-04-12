 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area, and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Padres seek to extend win streak, take on the Giants

San Diego Padres (4-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-2)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, three strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -112, Padres -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres seek to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Giants slugged .440 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Padres scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.4 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

