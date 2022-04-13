MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants play the Padres with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (4-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-2)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (1-0, .00 ERA, .14 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Padres slugged .401 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)