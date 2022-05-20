 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants try to keep home win streak going, host the Padres

San Diego Padres (24-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-15, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (1-1, 1.74 ERA, .97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -112, Padres -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the San Diego Padres.

San Francisco has gone 11-7 at home and 22-15 overall. The Giants have gone 12-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has a 10-7 record in home games and a 24-14 record overall. The Padres have gone 11-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has two home runs, seven walks and 20 RBI while hitting .271 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 12-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

