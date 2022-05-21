MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Outside those markets, the game is available on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (25-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-16, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Padres +125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco is 22-16 overall and 11-8 in home games. The Giants have a 13-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego is 25-14 overall and 10-7 at home. The Padres have a 17-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with nine extra base hits (two doubles and seven home runs). Curt Casali is 7-for-16 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .324 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-41 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .276 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)