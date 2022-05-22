How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Padres aim to keep win streak alive against the Giants

San Diego Padres (26-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-17, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 2.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (3-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Padres +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has an 11-9 record at home and a 22-17 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

San Diego is 26-14 overall and 10-7 at home. The Padres are 11-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 10 doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-32 with six doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .358 batting average, and has nine doubles, eight home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-40 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (right knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)