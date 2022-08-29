How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Machado leads Padres against the Giants after 4-hit outing

San Diego Padres (70-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-6, 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -136, Padres +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants after Manny Machado had four hits against the Royals on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 34-29 record in home games and a 61-65 record overall. The Giants have a 29-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 35-31 record on the road and a 70-59 record overall. The Padres are 50-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada ranks fifth on the Giants with a .256 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI. Brandon Crawford is 9-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Machado leads the Padres with a .304 batting average, and has 32 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 81 RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is 12-for-35 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .190 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Padres: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)