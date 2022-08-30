How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Padres on home losing streak

San Diego Padres (70-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-7, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Giants +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

San Francisco has a 34-30 record in home games and a 61-65 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.98.

San Diego is 70-59 overall and 36-31 in road games. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 18 home runs while slugging .495. Brandon Crawford is 10-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .198 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)