MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host San Diego Padres, look to stop home skid

San Diego Padres (71-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-66, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.96 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (8-11, 5.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres looking to stop a four-game home slide.

San Francisco has a 61-66 record overall and a 34-31 record at home. The Giants have a 35-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 71-59 overall and 37-31 on the road. The Padres are 25-13 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 10-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .260 batting average to rank fifth on the Giants, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Brandon Crawford is 10-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Padres: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (finger), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)