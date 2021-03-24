Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on March 24, 2021 Live Online

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

In Northern California, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a San Diego fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports San Diego all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.