How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners Spring Training Game on March 18, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners

In Northern California, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.  You can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Mariners fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on ROOT Sports Northwest all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

