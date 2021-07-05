How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (2-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-2, 1.68 ERA, .80 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -180, Cardinals +165; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head to face the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The Giants are 26-11 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is averaging 4.7 RBI per game this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 52 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals have gone 18-26 away from home. St. Louis is slugging .376 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .562.