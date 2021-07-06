How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -134, Cardinals +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The Giants are 26-12 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has slugged .433 this season. Buster Posey leads the club with a .547 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Cardinals are 19-26 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .296, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .340.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-3. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his third victory and Matt Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI for St. Louis. Kevin Gausman took his third loss for San Francisco.