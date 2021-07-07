How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (7-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -179, Cardinals +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and St. Louis will face off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 26-13 in home games in 2020. The San Francisco pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Kevin Gausman leads them with a mark of 10.3.

The Cardinals are 20-26 in road games. St. Louis has a collective .229 this season, led by Tyler O’Neill with an average of .277.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Wainwright notched his seventh victory and Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Johnny Cueto took his fifth loss for San Francisco.