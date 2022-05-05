 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants come into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (13-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-10, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 1.52 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals as losers of three games in a row.

San Francisco has a 6-5 record at home and a 14-10 record overall. The Giants have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.33.

St. Louis is 13-10 overall and 6-5 at home. The Cardinals have a 9-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has two doubles, six home runs and 10 RBI for the Giants. Jason Vosler is 6-for-22 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-30 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.