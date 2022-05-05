How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants come into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (13-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-10, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 1.52 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals as losers of three games in a row.

San Francisco has a 6-5 record at home and a 14-10 record overall. The Giants have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.33.

St. Louis is 13-10 overall and 6-5 at home. The Cardinals have a 9-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has two doubles, six home runs and 10 RBI for the Giants. Jason Vosler is 6-for-22 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-30 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)