How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break their four-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco has a 6-6 record in home games and a 14-11 record overall. The Giants have gone 8-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis has a 6-5 record in home games and a 14-10 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 10-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has five doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 11-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has four doubles and two home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 8-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)