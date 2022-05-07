How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In San Francisco, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (15-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -153, Cardinals +132; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to break a five-game skid when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco has a 14-12 record overall and a 6-7 record in home games. The Giants have a 7-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 6-5 at home and 15-10 overall. The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with six home runs while slugging .585. Jason Vosler is 6-for-23 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 10-for-31 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .218 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)