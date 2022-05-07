 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In San Francisco, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (15-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -153, Cardinals +132; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to break a five-game skid when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco has a 14-12 record overall and a 6-7 record in home games. The Giants have a 7-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 6-5 at home and 15-10 overall. The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with six home runs while slugging .585. Jason Vosler is 6-for-23 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 10-for-31 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .218 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.