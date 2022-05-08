MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Cardinals face the Giants leading series 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals (15-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 7-7 record in home games and a 15-12 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks seventh in the NL.

St. Louis has a 15-11 record overall and a 6-5 record at home. The Cardinals have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.36.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six home runs while slugging .585. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-37 with a double, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with seven home runs while slugging .632. Tommy Edman is 10-for-33 with a double, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (neck), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)