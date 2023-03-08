How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 World Baseball classic is kicking off this week, and Major League Baseball has a special treat for fans. On Wednesday, March 8 at 9:05 p.m. ET, Team USA will take on the San Francisco Giants in a Spring Training exhibition matchup on NBC Sports Bay Area. Giants fans will get to see their team take on a veritable all-star team, made up of some of the best American players in the game. Baseball fans of all stripes will want to catch this one, and can do so with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA

5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

About San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA

The exhibition matchups featuring World Baseball Classic national teams taking on MLB squads is intended to promote the return of the WBC. The international tournament was not held in 2021 or 2022, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but baseball fans the world over are rejoicing at its return in 2023.

Team USA boasts some truly impressive players. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will join St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn on the team, making the task facing the Giants a truly daunting one. Check out the full Team USA roster below!

C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees

1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

3B Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

OF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

RP Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays

RP Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies

RP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

RP Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox

RP Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

RP Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

RP Adam Ottavino, New York Mets

RP Brooks Raley, New York Mets

SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

SP Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies

SP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

SP Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres

SP Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

How to Stream San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services