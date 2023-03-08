 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 World Baseball classic is kicking off this week, and Major League Baseball has a special treat for fans. On Wednesday, March 8 at 9:05 p.m. ET, Team USA will take on the San Francisco Giants in a Spring Training exhibition matchup on NBC Sports Bay Area. Giants fans will get to see their team take on a veritable all-star team, made up of some of the best American players in the game. Baseball fans of all stripes will want to catch this one, and can do so with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA

About San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA

The exhibition matchups featuring World Baseball Classic national teams taking on MLB squads is intended to promote the return of the WBC. The international tournament was not held in 2021 or 2022, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but baseball fans the world over are rejoicing at its return in 2023.

Team USA boasts some truly impressive players. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will join St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn on the team, making the task facing the Giants a truly daunting one. Check out the full Team USA roster below!

  • C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
  • C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees
  • 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets
  • 1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
  • 2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
  • 3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
  • 3B Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
  • SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
  • SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
  • OF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
  • OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
  • OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
  • OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
  • RP Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays
  • RP Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies
  • RP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
  • RP Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox
  • RP Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
  • RP Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
  • RP Adam Ottavino, New York Mets
  • RP Brooks Raley, New York Mets
  • SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals
  • SP Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies
  • SP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
  • SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals
  • SP Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks
  • SP Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres
  • SP Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

How to Stream San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $99.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Breakdown of Every Team in 2023 World Baseball Classic

