How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA Live For Free Without Cable
The 2023 World Baseball classic is kicking off this week, and Major League Baseball has a special treat for fans. On Wednesday, March 8 at 9:05 p.m. ET, Team USA will take on the San Francisco Giants in a Spring Training exhibition matchup on NBC Sports Bay Area. Giants fans will get to see their team take on a veritable all-star team, made up of some of the best American players in the game. Baseball fans of all stripes will want to catch this one, and can do so with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA
- When: Wednesday, March 8 at 9:05 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About San Francisco Giants vs. Team USA
The exhibition matchups featuring World Baseball Classic national teams taking on MLB squads is intended to promote the return of the WBC. The international tournament was not held in 2021 or 2022, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but baseball fans the world over are rejoicing at its return in 2023.
Team USA boasts some truly impressive players. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will join St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn on the team, making the task facing the Giants a truly daunting one. Check out the full Team USA roster below!
- C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
- C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees
- 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
- 2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
- 3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- 3B Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
- SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
- SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
- OF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
- OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
- OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
- RP Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays
- RP Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies
- RP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
- RP Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox
- RP Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
- RP Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
- RP Adam Ottavino, New York Mets
- RP Brooks Raley, New York Mets
- SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals
- SP Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies
- SP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
- SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals
- SP Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks
- SP Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres
- SP Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals
