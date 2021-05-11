 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Alex Wood. Wood threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Texas.

Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.09 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (1-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

The Giants are 13-4 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has slugged .409, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .731 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Rangers have gone 9-9 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .295.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-1. Alex Wood earned his fourth victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. John King took his second loss for Texas.

