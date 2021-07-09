How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.48 ERA, .90 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Washington will meet on Friday.

The Giants are 27-13 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 17, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Nationals are 18-22 on the road. Washington has slugged .410 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .532.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-0. Joe Ross earned his third victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Washington. Johnny Cueto took his third loss for San Francisco.