How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (2-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (9-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -207, Nationals +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Washington will meet on Saturday.

The Giants are 28-13 on their home turf. San Francisco’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads them with 17 homers.

The Nationals are 18-23 in road games. Washington has a collective .255 this season, led by Trea Turner with an average of .322.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-3. Jarlin Garcia secured his first victory and Curt Casali went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Sam Clay took his third loss for Washington.