MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-3, 1.74 ERA, .79 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -219, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Washington will play on Sunday.

The Giants are 29-13 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 131 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 18, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 18-24 in road games. Washington is slugging .409 as a unit. Trea Turner leads the team with a slugging percentage of .526.

The Giants won the last meeting 10-4. Anthony DeSclafani earned his 10th victory and Crawford went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. Jon Lester took his fourth loss for Washington.