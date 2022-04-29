How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

In San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants play the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (6-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-6, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, one strikeout); Giants: Alex Wood (2-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -221, Nationals +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 5-3 at home and 13-6 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 6-15 record overall and a 3-11 record at home. The Nationals are 0-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .246 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 10-for-29 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with three home runs while slugging .414. Cesar Hernandez is 11-for-41 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .196 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)